Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222646
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
October 6, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Judith Ann Kmetz
2099 West 83rd Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Dana Kmetz
21005 Madria Circle
Boca Raton FL 33433
Applicant's Attorney
Kent Sheldon Hedman
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222646—Estate of Judith Ann Kmetz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. S. Hedman, atty.
