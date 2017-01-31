Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222646
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Judith Ann Kmetz
2099 West 83rd StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016
Applicant
Dana Kmetz
21005 Madria CircleBoca Raton FL 33433
Applicant's Attorney
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222646—Estate of Judith Ann Kmetz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. S. Hedman, atty.
