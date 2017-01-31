Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222647
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Cameron Najyola Wilson
1148 Pomona Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

New Name

Cameron Uriah Holloway
1148 Pomona Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Applicant

Taleeya Bush
1148 Pomona Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Text

2017 MSC 222647—Re: Cameron Najyola Wilson. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
