Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222647
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Cameron Najyola Wilson
1148 Pomona Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
New Name
Cameron Uriah Holloway
1148 Pomona Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant
Taleeya Bush
1148 Pomona Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Text2017 MSC 222647—Re: Cameron Najyola Wilson. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
