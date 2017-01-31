Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222648
Date Died
January 1, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Darnell Henderson Tugard
1710 Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017

Fiduciary

Fabienne Tugard
16320 Rockside Road
Maple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sara Michelle Gedeon
8437 Mayfield Rd.
Chesterland OH 44026

Text

2017 EST 222648—Estate of Darnell Henderson Tugard. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. S. M. Gedeon, atty.
