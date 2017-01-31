Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222649
- Date Died
- November 15, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Alicia A. Sullivan
54820 Belmont Stakes Dr.Mishawaka IN 46545
Applicant's Attorney
The Meko Law Office LLC
2778 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Decedent
Gloria J. Mccreary
6575 Engle RoadBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 222649—Estate of Gloria J. McCreary. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. M. Meko, atty.
