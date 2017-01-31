Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222649
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Alicia A. Sullivan
54820 Belmont Stakes Dr.
Mishawaka IN 46545
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Mary Meko
The Meko Law Office LLC
2778 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Decedent

Gloria J. Mccreary
6575 Engle Road
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222649—Estate of Gloria J. McCreary. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. M. Meko, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 