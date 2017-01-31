Date Filed Tuesday, January 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222649 Date Died November 15, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 20, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222649—Estate of Gloria J. McCreary. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. M. Meko, atty.