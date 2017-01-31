Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222650
Date Died
October 15, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Russell Kendall
605 Bradley Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016

Applicant

Deborah Demars
2474 Framingham
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Louis Motta
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
32818 Walker Road, #295
Avon Lake OH 44012

Text

2017 EST 222650—Estate of Russell Kendall. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Motta, atty.
