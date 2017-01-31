Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222650
- Date Died
- October 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Russell Kendall
605 Bradley RoadBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016
Applicant
Deborah Demars
2474 FraminghamWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
32818 Walker Road, #295
Avon Lake OH 44012
Text2017 EST 222650—Estate of Russell Kendall. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Motta, atty.
