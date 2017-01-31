Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222652
Date Died
July 1, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Judith A. Lee
2813 Dover Center Road
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

Robert S. Lee
2813 Dover Center Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Edward George Hack
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 222652—Estate of Judith A. Lee. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. G. Hack, atty.
