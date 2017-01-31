Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222652
- Date Died
- July 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Judith A. Lee
2813 Dover Center RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Friday, July 1, 2016
Applicant
Robert S. Lee
2813 Dover Center RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 222652—Estate of Judith A. Lee. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. G. Hack, atty.
