Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222653
- Date Died
- January 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Pamela J. Rutledge
26923 Kenley CourtWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
George H. Rutledge
26923 Kenley CourtWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
32818 Walker Road, #295
Avon Lake OH 44012
Text2017 EST 222653—Estate of Pamela J. Rutledge. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Motta, atty.
