Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222653
Date Died
January 9, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Pamela J. Rutledge
26923 Kenley Court
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Saturday, January 9, 2016

Applicant

George H. Rutledge
26923 Kenley Court
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Louis Motta
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
32818 Walker Road, #295
Avon Lake OH 44012

Text

2017 EST 222653—Estate of Pamela J. Rutledge. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Motta, atty.
