Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222655
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Feb 13, 2017 3:15 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Roberto Rice
430 Eddy Rd. Down
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 ADV 222655—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Roberto Rice. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Feb. 13, 2017 at 3:15 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
