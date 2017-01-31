Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222655
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGFeb 13, 2017 3:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Roberto Rice
430 Eddy Rd. DownCleveland OH 44108
Text2017 ADV 222655—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Roberto Rice. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Feb. 13, 2017 at 3:15 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
