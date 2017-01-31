Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222656
- Date Died
- October 15, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 15, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Kathleen A. Satow
863 Chad St.Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Thomas D. Connors
2401 Snow RoadParma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 222656—Estate of Thomas D. Connors. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. Cullen, atty.
