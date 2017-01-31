Date Filed Tuesday, January 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222656 Date Died October 15, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 15, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222656—Estate of Thomas D. Connors. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. Cullen, atty.