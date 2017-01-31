Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222656
Date Died
October 15, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 15, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Kathleen A. Satow
863 Chad St.
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
James Patrick Cullen
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Thomas D. Connors
2401 Snow Road
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 222656—Estate of Thomas D. Connors. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. Cullen, atty.
