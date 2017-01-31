Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222657
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 1:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Ana Lazar
9520 Detroit Ave #905Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 ADV 222657—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Ana Lazar. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
