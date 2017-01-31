Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222658
Date Died
July 9, 2013
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Marvin Friedman
3885 Eastway Road
South Euclid OH 44118

Date Died :Tuesday, July 9, 2013

Applicant

Constantine Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222658—Estate of Marvin Friedman. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. K. Webster, atty.
