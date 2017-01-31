Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222658
- Date Died
- July 9, 2013
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 9, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Marvin Friedman
3885 Eastway RoadSouth Euclid OH 44118
Date Died :Tuesday, July 9, 2013
Applicant
Constantine Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public SquareCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222658—Estate of Marvin Friedman. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. K. Webster, atty.
