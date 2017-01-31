Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222659
- Date Died
- October 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
John W. Milburn
17531 Fairlawn DriveChagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Decedent
John W. Milburn
150 Cleveland StreetChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016
Text2017 EST 222659—Estate of John W. Milburn Sr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
