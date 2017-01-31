Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222659
Date Died
October 31, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

John W. Milburn
17531 Fairlawn Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
James David Kennedy
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147

Decedent

John W. Milburn
150 Cleveland Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222659—Estate of John W. Milburn Sr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
