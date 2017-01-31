Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222660
- Date Died
- May 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Donald R. Brinkley
18710 South Woodland RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Date Died :Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Applicant
Carolyn S. Brinkley
18710 South Woodland RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Applicant's Attorney
Hahn, Loeser & Parks, LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2301
Text2017 EST 222660—Estate of Donald R. Brinkley. Will admitted to probate. C. D. Evans, atty.
About your information and the public record.