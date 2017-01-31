Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222660
Date Died
May 31, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Donald R. Brinkley
18710 South Woodland Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Date Died :Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Applicant

Carolyn S. Brinkley
18710 South Woodland Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Applicant's Attorney
Christina D'Eramo Evans
Hahn, Loeser & Parks, LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2301

Text

2017 EST 222660—Estate of Donald R. Brinkley. Will admitted to probate. C. D. Evans, atty.
