Date Filed Wednesday, February 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222664 Date Died November 24, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 22, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222664—Estate of Lillie Mae Watts. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.