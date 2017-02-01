Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222664
Date Died
November 24, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 22, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Ruth A. Valler
18770 Dellwood Dr.
Walton Hills OH 44146

Decedent

Lillie Mae Watts
18770 Dellwood Dr.
Walton Hills OH 44146

Date Died :Thursday, November 24, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222664—Estate of Lillie Mae Watts. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
