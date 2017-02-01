Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222664
- Date Died
- November 24, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 22, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Ruth A. Valler
18770 Dellwood Dr.Walton Hills OH 44146
Decedent
Lillie Mae Watts
18770 Dellwood Dr.Walton Hills OH 44146
Date Died :Thursday, November 24, 2016
Text2017 EST 222664—Estate of Lillie Mae Watts. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.