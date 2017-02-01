Date Filed Wednesday, February 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222665 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 2, 2011 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222665—Estate of Richard Pickett. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.