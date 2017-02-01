Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222665
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 2, 2011
Filing Code
AWD

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Richard Pickett
6642 Briagate Cr
Missouri City TX 77489

Date Died :Sunday, January 2, 2011

Text

2017 EST 222665—Estate of Richard Pickett. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
