Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222666
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 3, 2015
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Steven T. Pounders
9231 4th Bavenue
Jacksonville FL 32208

Date Died :Saturday, October 3, 2015

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222666—Estate of Steven T. Pounders. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
