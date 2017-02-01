Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222666
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 3, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Steven T. Pounders
9231 4th BavenueJacksonville FL 32208
Date Died :Saturday, October 3, 2015
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222666—Estate of Steven T. Pounders. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
