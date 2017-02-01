Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222668
Bond
1
Date Died
January 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Bonnie L. Smith
3039 Dutt Road
Norton OH 44203
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Lillian F. Mathews
8631 Big Creek Parkway
Strongsville OH 44149

Fiduciary

Bonnie L. Smith
3039 Dutt Road
Norton OH 44203
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 EST 222668—Estate of Lillian F. Mathews. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
