Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222668
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Bonnie L. Smith
3039 Dutt RoadNorton OH 44203
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Lillian F. Mathews
8631 Big Creek ParkwayStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017
Fiduciary
Bonnie L. Smith
3039 Dutt RoadNorton OH 44203
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 EST 222668—Estate of Lillian F. Mathews. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
