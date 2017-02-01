Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222671
- Date Died
- December 26, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 15, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second FloorParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Mary Ann Morris
26376 John Road Apt. 228Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016
Text2017 EST 222671—Estate of Mary Ann Morris. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
