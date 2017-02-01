Date Filed Wednesday, February 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222671 Date Died December 26, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 15, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222671—Estate of Mary Ann Morris. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.