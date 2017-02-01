Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222671
Date Died
December 26, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 15, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second Floor
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Mary Ann Morris
26376 John Road Apt. 228
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 EST 222671—Estate of Mary Ann Morris. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
