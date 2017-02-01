Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222672
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
January 14, 2017
Filing Code
AD1

Decedent

Kenneth E. Nowak
3216 Archmere Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017

Applicant

Marken Nowak
4119 Columbia Square, Apt. 103
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Deborah Monique Turner
Deborah M. Turner
P.O. Box 46342
Bedford OH 44146

Fiduciary

Marken Nowak
4119 Columbia Square, Apt. 103
North Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
Deborah Monique Turner
Deborah M. Turner
P.O. Box 46342
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 222672—Estate of Kenneth E. Nowak. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. M. Turner, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 