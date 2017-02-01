Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222672
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- January 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD1
Decedent
Kenneth E. Nowak
3216 Archmere Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017
Applicant
Marken Nowak
4119 Columbia Square, Apt. 103North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Deborah M. Turner
P.O. Box 46342
Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary
Marken Nowak
4119 Columbia Square, Apt. 103North Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
Deborah M. Turner
P.O. Box 46342
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 222672—Estate of Kenneth E. Nowak. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. M. Turner, atty.
