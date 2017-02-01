Date Filed Wednesday, February 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222672 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died January 14, 2017 Filing Code AD1

Text 2017 EST 222672—Estate of Kenneth E. Nowak. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. M. Turner, atty.