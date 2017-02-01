Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222677
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
Alfred J. Laukhuf
474 48th AvenueLong Island City NY 11109
Plaintiff
Michael P. Lavigna
33977 Chardon Road - Suite 100Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Plaintiff's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Defendant
Unborn Devisees And Legatees Of Margaret Polzer, Deceased
Defendant
Unknown Executors, Administrators, Guardians, Custodians, Assign
Defendant
Unknown Heirs-At-Law, Nxt Of Kin, Devisees And Legatees
Defendant
Laura Desio King
1084 Unquowa RoadFairfield CT 06824
Defendant
Adam Winslow Laukhuf
362 Broome Street, Apt. 53New York NY 10013
Defendant
Shannon Marie Laukhuf
150 Beachview Avenue, Unit 308Bridgeport CT 06605
Defendant
Erika Samida Durlacher
8180 Brecksville Road, Suite 109Brecksville OH 44141
Defendant
Friedrich Fuchs
8180 Brecksville Road, Suite 109Brecksville OH 44141
Defendant
Johann Franz Koenig
8180 Brecksville Road, Suite 109Brecksville OH 44141
Defendant
Albin Perz
8180 Brecksville Road, Suite 109Brecksville OH 44141
Defendant
Hannelore Ingrid Perz
8180 Brecksville Road, Suite 109Brecksville OH 44141
Defendant
Josef Franz Perz
8180 Brecksville Road, Suite 109Brecksville OH 44141
Defendant
Paul Herbst
101 W. Prospect Ave., Suite 1400Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Kenneth Douglas Herbst
101 W. Prospect Ave., Suite 1400Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Virginia Louise Mcgibboney Tessman
101 W. Prospect Ave., Suite 1400Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Donald Eugene Mcgibboney
101 W. Prospect Ave., Suite 1400Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
John Alvin Mcgibboney
101 W. Prospect Ave., Suite 1400Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Jeanne Cecile Klocker Cummings
3731 Edinburgh DriveUniontown OH 44685
Defendant
Robert Hermann Klocker
393 Red Rock DriveWadsworth OH 44281
Defendant
John J. Mclaughlin
288 Easton Street, Apt. 1Ronkonkoma NY 11779
Defendant
Robert Mclaughlin
8 Starboard WayJupiter FL 33469
Defendant
Anna Koenig Mahler
8180 Brecksville Road, Suite 109Brecksville OH 44141
Defendant
Maria Theresia Koenig Spreitzer
8180 Brecksville Road, Suite 109Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 ADV 222677—Michael P. Lavigna Jr vs Alfred J. Laukhuf, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
