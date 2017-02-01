Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222680
Date Died
October 9, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 15, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Jan S. Kleinman
136 Stonecreek Dr.
Cleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Missia Mary Hoffman Vaselaney
Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 3500
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Annette K. Markell
27090 Cedar Rd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222680—Estate of Annette K. Markell. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. M. H. Vaselaney, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 