Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222680
- Date Died
- October 9, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 15, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Jan S. Kleinman
136 Stonecreek Dr.Cleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 3500
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Annette K. Markell
27090 Cedar Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016
Text2017 EST 222680—Estate of Annette K. Markell. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. M. H. Vaselaney, atty.
