Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222681
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 28, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Sherdena Dixon-Wilson
2835 East 117th Street
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Ward

Sheldon James Mccreary
2835 East 117th Street
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 222681—Re: Sheldon James McCreary. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
