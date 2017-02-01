Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222681
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 28, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Sherdena Dixon-Wilson
2835 East 117th StreetShaker Heights OH 44120
Ward
Sheldon James Mccreary
2835 East 117th StreetShaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 222681—Re: Sheldon James McCreary. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
