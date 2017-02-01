Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222683
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
November 27, 2016
Filing Code
AD1

Decedent

Joan C. Weiler
101 Grand Blvd.
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016

Applicant

Glenn E. Billington
1991 Lee Road #102
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn Earle Billington
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559

Next of Kin

Elan Maivitz-Brown
3631 19th Ave., Sw
Naples FL 34117
Next of Kin's Attorney
Glenn Earle Billington
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559

Text

2017 EST 222683—Estate of Joan C. Weiler. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. G. E. Billington, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 