Date Filed Wednesday, February 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222683 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died November 27, 2016 Filing Code AD1

Text 2017 EST 222683—Estate of Joan C. Weiler. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. G. E. Billington, atty.