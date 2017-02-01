Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222683
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- November 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD1
Decedent
Joan C. Weiler
101 Grand Blvd.Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016
Applicant
Glenn E. Billington
1991 Lee Road #102Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559
Next of Kin
Elan Maivitz-Brown
3631 19th Ave., SwNaples FL 34117
Next of Kin's Attorney
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559
Text2017 EST 222683—Estate of Joan C. Weiler. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. G. E. Billington, atty.
