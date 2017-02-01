Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222684
Filing Code
SIT

Plaintiff

Mason James Garrett
P O Box 1133
Elko NV 89803
Plaintiff's Attorney
Eugene Albert Kratus
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Alisa C. Butscher
1406 W. 6th Street, 3rd Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 222684—Mason James Garrett vs Alisa C. Butscher. Complaint to appoint successor trustee on inter vivos trust filed. E. A. Kratus, atty.
