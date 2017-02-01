Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222684
- Filing Code
- SIT
Plaintiff
Mason James Garrett
P O Box 1133Elko NV 89803
Plaintiff's Attorney
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Alisa C. Butscher
1406 W. 6th Street, 3rd FloorCleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 222684—Mason James Garrett vs Alisa C. Butscher. Complaint to appoint successor trustee on inter vivos trust filed. E. A. Kratus, atty.
