Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222685
Filing Code
CRT

Plaintiff

Kirk F. Hooper
P.o. Box 1133
Elko NV 89803
Plaintiff's Attorney
Eugene Albert Kratus
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Alisa C. Butscher
1406 West 6th Street, 3rd Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Plaintiff

Jennifer Hooper
P.o. Box 1133
Elko NV 89803
Plaintiff's Attorney
Eugene Albert Kratus
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 ADV 222685—Kirk F. Hooper vs Alisa C. Butscher. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. E. A. Kratus, atty.
