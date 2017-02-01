Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222686
Filing Code
SIT

Defendant

Alisa Butscher
1406 West 6th Street, 3rd Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Plaintiff

Kirk F. Hooper
P O Box 1133
Elko NV 89803
Plaintiff's Attorney
Eugene Albert Kratus
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114

Plaintiff

Jennifer Hooper
P.o. Box 1133
Elko NV 89803
Plaintiff's Attorney
Eugene Albert Kratus
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 ADV 222686—Kirk F. Hooper vs Alisa Butscher. Complaint to appoint successor trustee on inter vivos trust filed. E. A. Kratus, atty.
