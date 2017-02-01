Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222687
- Date Died
- November 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Thomas Pechnik
9451 State RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne, LLP
1660 West 2nd St., Ste 1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Decedent
Daniel Pechnik
7024 Oakwood RoadParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016
Fiduciary
Thomas Pechnik
9451 State RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne, LLP
1660 West 2nd St., Ste 1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Text2017 EST 222687—Estate of Daniel Pechnik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. N. Widen, atty.
