Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222687
Date Died
November 5, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Thomas Pechnik
9451 State Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Frederick Neil Widen
Ulmer & Berne, LLP
1660 West 2nd St., Ste 1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Decedent

Daniel Pechnik
7024 Oakwood Road
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016

Fiduciary

Thomas Pechnik
9451 State Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Frederick Neil Widen
Ulmer & Berne, LLP
1660 West 2nd St., Ste 1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Text

2017 EST 222687—Estate of Daniel Pechnik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. N. Widen, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 