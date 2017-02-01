Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222691
- Filing Code
- SIT
Plaintiff
Madison Muriel Hooper
P O Box 1133Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Alsia C. Butscher
1406 W. 6th St 3rd FloorCleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Alisa C. Butscher
12112 Wayland Ave.Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 222691—Madison Muriel Hooper vs Alsia C. Butscher, et al. Complaint to appoint successor trustee on inter vivos trust filed. E. A. Kratus, atty.
