Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222691
Filing Code
SIT

Plaintiff

Madison Muriel Hooper
P O Box 1133
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Eugene Albert Kratus
WestonHurd LLP
1301 East 9th Street Ste 1900
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Alsia C. Butscher
1406 W. 6th St 3rd Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Alisa C. Butscher
12112 Wayland Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 222691—Madison Muriel Hooper vs Alsia C. Butscher, et al. Complaint to appoint successor trustee on inter vivos trust filed. E. A. Kratus, atty.
