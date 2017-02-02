Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222695
- Date Died
- December 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Jodi Ellen Odgers
345 Buck Run TrailWesterville OH 43082
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Dorothy E. Fike
399 Bishop RoadHighland Heights OH 44143
Text2017 EST 222695—Estate of Dorothy E. Fike. Will admitted to probate. R. J. Zele, atty.
