Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222695
Date Died
December 29, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Jodi Ellen Odgers
345 Buck Run Trail
Westerville OH 43082
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Dorothy E. Fike
399 Bishop Road
Highland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Thursday, December 29, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222695—Estate of Dorothy E. Fike. Will admitted to probate. R. J. Zele, atty.
