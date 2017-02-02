Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222699
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Savannah Quinn Blossom
4400 W. 210th St.Fairview Park OH 44126
New Name
Savannah Quinn Bleyl
4400 W. 210th St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant
Amy Bleyl
4400 W. 210th St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 MSC 222699—Re: Savannah Quinn Blossom. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
