Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222699
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Savannah Quinn Blossom
4400 W. 210th St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

New Name

Savannah Quinn Bleyl
4400 W. 210th St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Applicant

Amy Bleyl
4400 W. 210th St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 MSC 222699—Re: Savannah Quinn Blossom. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
