Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222700
- Date Died
- October 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AAC
Commissioner
W Andrew Hoffman
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 280Cleveland OH 44122
Decedent
Vivian L. Grubbs
16316 Scottsdale Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Saturday, October 1, 2016
Applicant
James Edward Grubbs
16316 Scottsdale Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Hoffman Legal Group, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Cleveland OH 44122-5535
Text2017 EST 222700—Estate of Vivian L. Grubbs. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. W. A. Hoffman, III, atty.
