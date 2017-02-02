Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222700
Date Died
October 1, 2016
Filing Code
AAC

Commissioner

W Andrew Hoffman
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 280
Cleveland OH 44122

Decedent

Vivian L. Grubbs
16316 Scottsdale Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Saturday, October 1, 2016

Applicant

James Edward Grubbs
16316 Scottsdale Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
William Andrew Hoffman III
Hoffman Legal Group, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Cleveland OH 44122-5535

Text

2017 EST 222700—Estate of Vivian L. Grubbs. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. W. A. Hoffman, III, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 