Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222701
Date Died
January 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Janet C. Loeffler
9520 Cove Dr., C14
North Royalton OH 44133

Applicant

Donna Antonio
12461 Ridge Rd.
North Royalton OH 44133

Fiduciary

Donna Antonio
12461 Ridge Rd.
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 222701—Estate of Janet C. Loeffler. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
