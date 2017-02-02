Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222701
- Date Died
- January 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Janet C. Loeffler
9520 Cove Dr., C14North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, January 5, 2017
Applicant
Donna Antonio
12461 Ridge Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary
Donna Antonio
12461 Ridge Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 222701—Estate of Janet C. Loeffler. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
About your information and the public record.