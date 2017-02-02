Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222704
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Ruth Wertman
4456 Martin DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Defendant
Cuyahoga County Treasurer
1701 East 12th StreetCleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600Cleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 ADV 222704—Dennis A. Rotman vs Ruth Wertman, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. D. A. Rotman, atty.
