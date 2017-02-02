Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222706
Date Died
November 8, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Sonia Dezelon
27601 Mills Avenue
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Applicant

Phillip Berkheimer
7772 Parkside Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 222706—Estate of Sonia Dezelon. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
