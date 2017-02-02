Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222706
- Date Died
- November 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Sonia Dezelon
27601 Mills AvenueEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Applicant
Phillip Berkheimer
7772 Parkside DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Text2017 EST 222706—Estate of Sonia Dezelon. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
