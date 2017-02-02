Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222709
- Date Died
- December 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ewhen Baczynskyj
6630 State Road, Apt. 202Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016
Applicant
Marian Vyrsta
6800 Highland View DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Marta L Liscynesky
5909-B State Road
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary
Marian Vyrsta
6800 Highland View DriveParma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Marta L Liscynesky
5909-B State Road
Parma OH 44134
Text2017 EST 222709—Estate of Ewhen Baczynskyj. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Liscynesky, atty.
