Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222709
Date Died
December 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ewhen Baczynskyj
6630 State Road, Apt. 202
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Marian Vyrsta
6800 Highland View Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Marta Luba Liscynesky
Marta L Liscynesky
5909-B State Road
Parma OH 44134

Fiduciary

Marian Vyrsta
6800 Highland View Drive
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Marta Luba Liscynesky
Marta L Liscynesky
5909-B State Road
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 222709—Estate of Ewhen Baczynskyj. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Liscynesky, atty.
