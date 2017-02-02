Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222710
Filing Code
LSE

Defendant

Dennis Rotman
Guardian Of The Estate Of Dominic Spinelli, Incomp, 1360 E. 9th St Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114

Plaintiff

Ronald L. Mclaughlin
14516 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ronald Leonard McLaughlin
Ronald L. McLaughlin Co., L.P.A.
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 ADV 222710—Ronald L. McLaughlin vs Dennis Rotman. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. R. L. McLaughlin, atty.
