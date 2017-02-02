Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222710
- Filing Code
- LSE
Defendant
Dennis Rotman
Guardian Of The Estate Of Dominic Spinelli, Incomp, 1360 E. 9th St Suite 600Cleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff
Ronald L. Mclaughlin
14516 Detroit Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ronald L. McLaughlin Co., L.P.A.
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 ADV 222710—Ronald L. McLaughlin vs Dennis Rotman. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. R. L. McLaughlin, atty.
