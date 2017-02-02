Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222712
- Date Died
- December 18, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 16, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Margaret S. Gorczyca
3473 West 100th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Stanley A. Gorczyca
3473 West 100th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, December 18, 2016
Text2017 EST 222712—Estate of Stanley A. Gorczyca. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. J. Nuccio, atty.
