Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222712
Date Died
December 18, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 16, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Margaret S. Gorczyca
3473 West 100th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Joseph Nuccio
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Stanley A. Gorczyca
3473 West 100th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Sunday, December 18, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222712—Estate of Stanley A. Gorczyca. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. J. Nuccio, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 