Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222713
Date Died
August 4, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Commissioner

Sean Mccauley
25832 Briarwood Court
Westlake OH 44145
Commissioner's Attorney
Lori Renee Kilpeck
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

John P. Mccauley
25832 Briarwood Court
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 222713—Estate of John P. McCauley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
