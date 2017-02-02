Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222713
- Date Died
- August 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Commissioner
Sean Mccauley
25832 Briarwood CourtWestlake OH 44145
Commissioner's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
John P. Mccauley
25832 Briarwood CourtWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Thursday, August 4, 2016
Text2017 EST 222713—Estate of John P. McCauley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
