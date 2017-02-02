Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222718
Date Died
November 28, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Kariel Johnson
2325 East 90th Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Decedent

Grady Johnson
2325 East 90th Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Monday, November 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222718—Estate of Grady Johnson Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 