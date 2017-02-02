Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222718
- Date Died
- November 28, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Kariel Johnson
2325 East 90th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Decedent
Grady Johnson
2325 East 90th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Monday, November 28, 2016
Text2017 EST 222718—Estate of Grady Johnson Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
