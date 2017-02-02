Date Filed Thursday, February 2, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222720 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $52,000.00 Date Died January 11, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222720—Estate of James P. Lang. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $52,000.00. D. G. Mille, atty.