Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222720
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $52,000.00
- Date Died
- January 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
James P. Lang
1611 Olivewood Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Applicant
Andrew M. Lang
3277 West 130th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Text2017 EST 222720—Estate of James P. Lang. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $52,000.00. D. G. Mille, atty.
