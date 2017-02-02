Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222720
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$52,000.00
Date Died
January 11, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

James P. Lang
1611 Olivewood Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Applicant

Andrew M. Lang
3277 West 130th St.
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Text

2017 EST 222720—Estate of James P. Lang. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $52,000.00. D. G. Mille, atty.
