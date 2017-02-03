Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222724
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 21, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Laurie Stuart Buss
12622 Cedar Road
Cleveland Hts., OH 44106
New Name's Attorney
William Dwight Buss II
William D. Buss II
12622 Cedar Rd
Cleveland Heights OH 44106-3220

Old Name

Laurie Ann Buss
12622 Cedar Road
Cleveland Hts., OH 44106

Text

2017 MSC 222724—Re: Laurie Ann Buss. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. W. D. Buss, II, atty.
