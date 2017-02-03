Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222724
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 21, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Laurie Stuart Buss
12622 Cedar RoadCleveland Hts., OH 44106
New Name's Attorney
William D. Buss II
12622 Cedar Rd
Cleveland Heights OH 44106-3220
Old Name
Laurie Ann Buss
12622 Cedar RoadCleveland Hts., OH 44106
Text2017 MSC 222724—Re: Laurie Ann Buss. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. W. D. Buss, II, atty.
