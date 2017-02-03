Date Filed Friday, February 3, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC222724 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Mar 21, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code CHGA

Text 2017 MSC 222724—Re: Laurie Ann Buss. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. W. D. Buss, II, atty.