Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222725
Date Died
September 18, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Elizabeth A. Usner
4052 Deer Run
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Sunday, September 18, 2016

Applicant

John F. Gilmore
1944 Coe's Post Run
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Roger Allen Wadsworth
Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 222725—Estate of Elizabeth A. Usner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. A. Wadsworth, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 