Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222725
- Date Died
- September 18, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Elizabeth A. Usner
4052 Deer RunSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Sunday, September 18, 2016
Applicant
John F. Gilmore
1944 Coe's Post RunWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 222725—Estate of Elizabeth A. Usner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. A. Wadsworth, atty.
