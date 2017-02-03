Date Filed Friday, February 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222725 Date Died September 18, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 20, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222725—Estate of Elizabeth A. Usner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. A. Wadsworth, atty.