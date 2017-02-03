Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222728
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Gwendolyn A. Mabery
4886 Karen Isle DriveCleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535
Ward
Jaden Jameel Winfield
4886 Karen Isle DriveCleveland OH 44143
Text2017 GRD 222728—Re: Jaden Jameel Winfield. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. V. M. Lowry, atty.
