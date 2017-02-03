Date Filed Friday, February 3, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222728 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 222728—Re: Jaden Jameel Winfield. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. V. M. Lowry, atty.