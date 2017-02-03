Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222728
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Gwendolyn A. Mabery
4886 Karen Isle Drive
Cleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Van Montez Lowry
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535

Ward

Jaden Jameel Winfield
4886 Karen Isle Drive
Cleveland OH 44143

Text

2017 GRD 222728—Re: Jaden Jameel Winfield. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. V. M. Lowry, atty.
