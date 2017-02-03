Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222729
- Date Died
- January 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Heather A. Kalina
18648 Ridge RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Decedent
Edward W. Blazak
4354 West 48th StreetWestlake OH 44144
Date Died :Friday, January 6, 2017
Fiduciary
Heather A. Kalina
18648 Ridge RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 222729—Estate of Edward W. Blazak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
