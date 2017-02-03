Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222729
Date Died
January 6, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Heather A. Kalina
18648 Ridge Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Decedent

Edward W. Blazak
4354 West 48th Street
Westlake OH 44144

Fiduciary

Heather A. Kalina
18648 Ridge Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 222729—Estate of Edward W. Blazak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
