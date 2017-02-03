Date Filed Friday, February 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222730 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died January 2, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222730—Estate of Debra Blake. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. R. Boldt, atty.