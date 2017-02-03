Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222730
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
January 2, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Debra Blake
9670 Pleasant Lake Boulevard
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017

Applicant

David R. Boldt
8025 Corporate Circle
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Fiduciary

David R. Boldt
8025 Corporate Circle
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 222730—Estate of Debra Blake. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. R. Boldt, atty.
