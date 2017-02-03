Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222735
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Patricia L. Cieszko
5472 Highland RoadHighland Heights OH 44143
Decedent
Joseph John Cieszko
1616 Fruitland AvenueMayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017
Fiduciary
Patricia L. Cieszko
5472 Highland RoadHighland Heights OH 44143
Text2017 EST 222735—Estate of Joseph John Cieszko. Application to administer estate filed.
