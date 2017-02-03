Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222735
Bond
1
Date Died
January 8, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Patricia L. Cieszko
5472 Highland Road
Highland Heights OH 44143

Decedent

Joseph John Cieszko
1616 Fruitland Avenue
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Fiduciary

Patricia L. Cieszko
5472 Highland Road
Highland Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 222735—Estate of Joseph John Cieszko. Application to administer estate filed.
