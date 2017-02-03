Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222736
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Robert James Byers
2255 E. 46th St.Cleveland OH 44103
Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016
Applicant
Elaine V. Akins
3607 East 151 St.Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 EST 222736—Estate of Robert James Byers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
About your information and the public record.