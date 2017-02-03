Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222736
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Robert James Byers
2255 E. 46th St.
Cleveland OH 44103

Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016

Applicant

Elaine V. Akins
3607 East 151 St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 222736—Estate of Robert James Byers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 