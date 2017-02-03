Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222742
- Date Died
- January 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
David A. Novak
3131 Smith Rd.Fairlawn OH 44333
Applicant's Attorney
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2059
Decedent
George A. Weimer
1370 Sloane Ave, #910Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Fiduciary
David A. Novak
3131 Smith Rd.Fairlawn OH 44333
Fiduciary's Attorney
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2059
Text2017 EST 222742—Estate of George A. Weimer Iv. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. R. Reichek, atty.
