Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222742
Date Died
January 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

David A. Novak
3131 Smith Rd.
Fairlawn OH 44333
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Russ Reichek
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2059

Decedent

George A. Weimer
1370 Sloane Ave, #910
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Fiduciary

David A. Novak
3131 Smith Rd.
Fairlawn OH 44333
Fiduciary's Attorney
Edward Russ Reichek
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2059

Text

2017 EST 222742—Estate of George A. Weimer Iv. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. R. Reichek, atty.
