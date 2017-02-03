Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222744
- Date Died
- January 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mildred J. Smith
76 West 5th Ave.Berea OH 44017
Date Died :Monday, January 23, 2017
Applicant
Thomas Smith
3449 W. 119th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary
Kathleen Bukovac
6239 Langton CircleWesterville OH 43082
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 222744—Estate of Mildred J. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Powers, atty.
