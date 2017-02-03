Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222744
Date Died
January 23, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mildred J. Smith
76 West 5th Ave.
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Monday, January 23, 2017

Applicant

Thomas Smith
3449 W. 119th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Fiduciary

Kathleen Bukovac
6239 Langton Circle
Westerville OH 43082
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donna Jacqueline Powers
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 222744—Estate of Mildred J. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Powers, atty.
