Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222745
Date Died
December 14, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dorothy Jethrow
7407 Oakhill Rd.
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Applicant

Sylvester Jethrow
1972 Eaton Dr.
Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Leonard Allen Spremulli
Leonard A Spremulli
29325 Chagrin Blvd.
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Fiduciary

Sylvester Jethrow
1972 Eaton Dr.
Twinsburg OH 44087
Fiduciary's Attorney
Leonard Allen Spremulli
Leonard A Spremulli
29325 Chagrin Blvd.
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 222745—Estate of Dorothy Jethrow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Spremulli, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 