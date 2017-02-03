Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222745
- Date Died
- December 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dorothy Jethrow
7407 Oakhill Rd.Oakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant
Sylvester Jethrow
1972 Eaton Dr.Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Leonard A Spremulli
29325 Chagrin Blvd.
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 222745—Estate of Dorothy Jethrow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Spremulli, atty.
